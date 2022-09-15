Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Sentencing Guidelines: United States of America v. Chappelle

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing Guidelines Hobbs Act robbery – Crime of violence United States of America v. Chappelle No. 20-3835 Judges Calabresi, Chin, and Nardini Background: The issue on appeal is whether Hobbs Act robbery is a crime of violence under the career offender provision of the United States Sentencing Guidelines. Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. ...

