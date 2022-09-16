Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / DOJ to use ‘carrot and stick’ approach on corporate crime

DOJ to use ‘carrot and stick’ approach on corporate crime

By: The Associated Press LINDSAY WHITEHURST September 16, 2022 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Faced with a decline in the number of corporate criminal prosecutions over the last decade, a top Justice Department official on Thursday unveiled new sweeteners for companies that cooperate with the government and a $250 million Congressional budget request to expand its work. Every division that prosecutes corporate crime must now develop programs ...

