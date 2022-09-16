Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Labor Law: Hann v. S&J Morrell

September 16, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Accident – Question of fact Hann v. S&J Morrell CA 21-00984 Appealed from Supreme Court, Steuben County Background: The defendant appealed from the grant of partial summary judgment to the plaintiff on the issue of liability for a violation of Section 240 (1) of the Labor Law. The plaintiff ...

