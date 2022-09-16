Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Law / Prison inmate’s excessive force lawsuit reinstated

By: Bennett Loudon September 16, 2022 0

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has reversed a lower court ruling and reinstated a lawsuit accusing several New York state prison guards of excessive force.

