Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Trademark: RiseandShine Corporation v. PepsiCo Inc.

Second Circuit – Trademark: RiseandShine Corporation v. PepsiCo Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff September 16, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Trademark Similarity of product – Strength of mark RiseandShine Corporation v. PepsiCo Inc. 21-2786 Judges Leval, Chin, and Menashi Background: The defendant sold a canned energy drink under the mark “MTN Dew Rise.” It appeals from a preliminary injunction imposed upon it in this trademark dispute. The plaintiff sells a canned coffee ...

