Fourth Department – Mental capacity: Hurlbut v. Leo M. Bean Funeral Home Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Mental capacity Designating agent – Dementia Hurlbut v. Leo M. Bean Funeral Home Inc. CA 21-00571 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The petitioner commenced a proceeding seeking a determination with respect to the disposition of the remains of his deceased mother, who was also the mother of the respondent. ...

