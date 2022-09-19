Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg auction brings in nearly $517K

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg auction brings in nearly $517K

By: The Associated Press September 19, 2022 0

A gold judicial collar made of glass beads that belonged to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has sold at auction for $176,775. The piece was part of a collection of about 75 items of Ginsburg's that were sold to benefit charity. In total, bidders paid nearly $517,000 for items in the online auction which ended ...

