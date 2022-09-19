Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded September 8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 8, 2022       67 14420 BENSON, PAMELA M et al to NUCCIE, ANGELO J Property Address: 6 WOODSTOCK LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12717 Page: 0565 Tax Account: 040.03-2-62 Full Sale Price: $185,000.00 BERLIN, NICHOLAS et al to WINTERS, MADELINE GRACE Property Address: 14 CAROLIN DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12717 Page: 0525 Tax ...

