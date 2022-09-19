Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, August 18-19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 18, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: COMMUNITY LOAN SERVICING LLC PACYGA, JOYCE-ANN Appoints: PACYGA, WALTER C RUSSO, DORIS Appoints: SEITENBACH, RACHEL E VANVORST, DALE S Appoints: VANVORST, JESSICA A Powers of Attorney Recorded August 19, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY COBURN, ELIZABETH A Appoints: SALMON, ROBERT CSMC 2018 RPL9 TRUST Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC EDWARDS, ANJELICA Appoints: EDWARDS, ...

