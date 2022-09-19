Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
No charges to be filed in Gordon shooting, state AG office rules  

By: Andrea Deckert September 19, 2022 0

The state Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation will not pursue charges in the fatal shooting last October of Simran Gordon. After an investigation, OSI said it will not seek charges against Rochester Police Officer John Boyle because the office cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his actions were not justified under Article 35 of ...

