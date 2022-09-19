Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Second Circuit – Anti-kickback statute: Pfizer Inc. v. HHS

Second Circuit – Anti-kickback statute: Pfizer Inc. v. HHS

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Anti-kickback statute Corrupt intent – Copay assistance program Pfizer Inc. v. HHS 21-2764-cv Judges Pooler, Sack, and Nathan Background: The plaintiff commenced an action under the Administrative Procedure Act, challenging an advisory opinion issued by the United States Department of Health and the Human Services Office of Inspector General. The opinion stated ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo