Home / public records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of September 19, 2022

Upcoming Foreclosures as of September 19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2022 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/ Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 140 Brookdale Park Rochester 14609 09/19/2022 01:30 PM Terenzi & Confusione PC N/A 61 Wedgewood Park Rochester 14616 09/19/2022 10:00 AM N/A N/A 16 ...

