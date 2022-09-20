Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Discovery: Ashley M. v. Marcinkowski

Fourth Department – Discovery: Ashley M. v. Marcinkowski

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Discovery Veterinary records Ashley M. v. Marcinkowski CA 21-00492 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The discovery disputed stems from allegations that the plaintiff’s infant suffered injuries from a dog attack. The plaintiff subpoenaed the dog’s veterinary records from two non-party veterinary hospitals. The court denied the defendant’s motion seeking ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo