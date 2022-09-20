Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Prior convictions: People v. Lopez-Sarmiento

Fourth Department – Prior convictions: People v. Lopez-Sarmiento

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Prior convictions Intent and mistake – Physical injury People v. Lopez-Sarmiento KA 18-00608 Appealed from Yates County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of burglary and assault in the second degree. Ruling: The Appellate Division modified by reducing the conviction of assault to attempted assault and vacated the sentencing. The ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo