Home / News / Idaho Supreme Court overturns grandparents’ visitation law

Idaho Supreme Court overturns grandparents’ visitation law

By: The Associated Press September 20, 2022 0

The Idaho Supreme Court has overturned a law allowing grandparents to seek visitation rights after finding that it unconstitutionally violates the "fundamental right to parent." In the ruling handed down Friday, the high court said parents have a fundamental right to maintain family relationships and to the "custody, care and control" of their children. But the ...

