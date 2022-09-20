Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Judge denies request to vacate conviction

Judge denies request to vacate conviction

2012 DMV regulation kept man from getting license

By: Bennett Loudon September 20, 2022 0

A town justice in Albany County has denied a request to vacate a 1992 drunk driving conviction because of a state regulation adopted in 2012 that subsequently prohibited the defendant from ever getting his driver’s license back.

