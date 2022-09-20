Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded September 12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 12, 2022     106 NOT PROVIDED MONROE COUNTY OF to BLUE MOON PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 19 NAMES ROAD, CHILI NY Liber: 12718 Page: 0518 Tax Account: 160.07-1-25 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 BOSAK PROPERTIES GROUP INC to LOOPE, JUSTIN et ano Property Address: 275/43 OWENS ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12718 Page: 0507 Tax Account: ...

