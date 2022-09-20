Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 12, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 12, 2022         100 NOT PROVIDED 143 S UNION LLC Property Address: 143 S UNION STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $75,000.00 JPAK PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 120 HOBART STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FINANCE OF AMERICA MORTGAGE LLC Amount: $71,250.00 MARTINEZ, LISANDRO & MARTINEZ, LISANDRO Property Address: 435  BERNARD ...

