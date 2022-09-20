Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / NTSB wants all new vehicles to check drivers for alcohol use

NTSB wants all new vehicles to check drivers for alcohol use

By: The Associated Press TOM KRISHER September 20, 2022 0

The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that all new vehicles in the U.S. be required to have blood alcohol monitoring systems that can stop an intoxicated person from driving. The recommendation, if enacted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, could reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes, one of the biggest causes of highway deaths ...

