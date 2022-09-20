NYC ending vaccine mandate for private employers on Nov. 1

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press September 20, 2022 0

New York City will lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private-sector employers on Nov. 1, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday in another sign of the city's gradual return to pre-pandemic norms. The city began requiring almost all private businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace in December 2021, just as the Omicron wave began claiming ...

