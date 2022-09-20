Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Property tort claims: Mochary v. Bergstein

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Property tort claims Abstention doctrine – Mootness Mochary v. Bergstein 21-1972 Judges Jacobs, Pooler, and Wesley Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of his complaint asserting replevin, conversion, and statutory theft relating to a Jackson Pollock collage. He argues that the court erred in abstaining because the state and federal actions ...

