Fourth Department – Products liability: Mancuso v. Reebok International Ltd.

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Products liability Issue of fact Mancuso v. Reebok International Ltd. CA 21-01206 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action after falling down the stairs in her home. At the time of her fall, she was wearing shoes that were designed, manufactured, assembled and/or distributed by the ...

