Monroe County, NY deeds recorded September 13, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 13, 2022         87 14416 BIDWELL, NATHAN et al to MANCUSO, MATTHEW et ano Property Address: 1574 REED ROAD, SWEDEN NY 14416 Liber: 12719 Page: 0319 Tax Account: 128.02-1-33 Full Sale Price: $300,000.00 14428 LOTUS-GREEN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LLC to ATLANTIC FUNDING & REAL ESTATE LLC Property Address: 32 EAST BUFFALO STREET, CHURCHVILLE ...

