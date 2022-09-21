Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 19, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded August 19, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT DAILEY, AARON 2446 RIDGE ROAD FIRST FLOOR, ONTARIO NY 14519 Favor: CAPO, KENNETH S Amount: $1,000.00 FARLEO, JON 305 NORTH 19TH STREET, OLEAN NY 14760 Favor: ELLIS, JAMES Amount: $3,720.00 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT ADAMS, MATTHEW T 153 1/2 MAIN STREET, RANDOLPH NY 14772 Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT Amount: $185.00 ALEXANDER-HOWARD, ANNDREA ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo