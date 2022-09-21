Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 13, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 13, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 13, 2022          89 NOT PROVIDED HOYT, BRIANN L & HOYT, KEVIN C Property Address: 10 TURNING LEAF LANE, GREECE NY Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $59,000.00 ROC PROPERTY GROUP LLC Property Address: 192 BRONX DRIVE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO JAMES A WHALEN IRA 200520723 Amount: $115,000.00 14416 MANCUSO, MATTHEW ...

