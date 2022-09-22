Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded September 15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 15, 2022       66 NOT PROVIDED GP HOLDINGS 2 LLC et al to GLD RE HOLDINGS LLC et al Property Address: 581 CONKEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12721 Page: 0001 Tax Account: 091.61-2-39 Full Sale Price: $624,911.00 14420 BLOCKER, DARREN L to 2352 SWEDEN WALKER ROAD LLC Property Address: 2352 SWEDEN WALKER ROAD, ...

