Home / News / 2nd Circuit rejects NRA claims against ex-NY state official

2nd Circuit rejects NRA claims against ex-NY state official

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER September 23, 2022 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals panel on Thursday rejected the National Rifle Association's First Amendment claims against a former New York state official who urged banks and insurance companies to discontinue their association with gun promoting groups after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ...

