Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Boeing pays $200 million to settle SEC charges over 737 Max

Boeing pays $200 million to settle SEC charges over 737 Max

By: The Associated Press DAVID KOENIG September 23, 2022 0

Boeing Co. will pay $200 million to settle charges that the company and its former CEO misled investors about the safety of its 737 Max after two of the airliners crashed, killing 346 people. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday that it charged the aircraft maker and former CEO Dennis Muilenburg with making significant misleading ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo