Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Contraband conviction reversed

Contraband conviction reversed

Defendant was shackled when he testified to the grand jury

By: Bennett Loudon September 23, 2022 0

A state appeals court has thrown out a prison contraband conviction because the defendant was shackled when he testified to a grand jury without any explanation from the prosecutor.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo