Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Right of confrontation: People v. Hemphill

Court of Appeals – Right of confrontation: People v. Hemphill

By: Daily Record Staff September 23, 2022 0

New York State Court of Appeals Right of confrontation Harmless error People v. Hemphill No. 82 SSM 12 Memorandum Background: The defendant was convicted of murder for the shooting death of a 2-year-old bystander. At issue was the shooter’s identity. At issue on appeal is whether the admission at trial of a third-party plea allocation, in violation of the defendant’s Sixth ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo