Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Ziemendorf v. Yong, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff September 23, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medical malpractice Failure to properly diagnose – Sufficiency of expert’s opinion Ziemendorf v. Yong, et al. CA 21-00881 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiffs commenced a medical malpractice action after the plaintiff suffered an epidural abscess that left him partially paralyzed. He alleged that the defendant failed to ...

