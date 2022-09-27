Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Attorneys for Musk, Twitter argue over information exchange

Attorneys for Musk, Twitter argue over information exchange

By: The Associated Press RANDALL CHASE September 27, 2022 0

A Delaware judge is hearing arguments over the exchange of information by lawyers for Twitter and Elon Musk in a lawsuit in which the social media giant is seeking to force Musk to carry through with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Tuesday's hearing comes three weeks before a scheduled trial in the lawsuit and a ...

