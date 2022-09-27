Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Flaum buys Jefferson Road plaza for $9.425 million

Flaum buys Jefferson Road plaza for $9.425 million

By: Kevin Oklobzija September 27, 2022 0

After at least two decades as the landlord of the plaza at 1180 Jefferson Road, Flaum Management Co., Inc., has become the owner. Flaum closed on the property — including the 105,000 square feet of what was the operations center for Sutherland  — on Friday, paying $9.425 million to Manhattan-based Time Equities Inc., according to the ...

