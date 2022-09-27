Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child Victims Act: Of Doe 44 v. Erik P.R.

Fourth Department – Child Victims Act: Of Doe 44 v. Erik P.R.

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child Victims Act Hearsay – Collateral estoppel Of Doe 44 v. Erik P.R. CA 21-01338 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced actions under the Child Victims Act seeking damages as a result of the defendant’s alleged sexual abuse of them from 2003 to 2006. The defendant appealed ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo