Fourth Department – Education Law: Eisenhauer v. Watertown City School District

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Education Law Funding libraries – Tax Eisenhauer v. Watertown City School District CA 21-00813 Appealed from Supreme Court, Jefferson County Background: The petitioners-plaintiffs are homeowners who commenced a hybrid CPLR Article 78 proceeding and declaratory judgment action seeking to annul the results of the 2020 school district election to the extent ...

