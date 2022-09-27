Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Libertarian group sues to block student debt cancellation

Libertarian group sues to block student debt cancellation

By: The Associated Press COLLIN BINKLEY September 27, 2022 0

A libertarian group in California filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden's plan for student debt cancellation on Tuesday, calling it an illegal overreach that would increase state tax burdens for some Americans who get their debt forgiven. The lawsuit, believed to be the first targeting Biden's plan, was filed by the Pacific Legal Foundation, ...

