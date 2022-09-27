Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Merzbach & Solomon P.C. joins Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Solomon becomes partner, Merzbach senior counsel

By: Bennett Loudon September 27, 2022 0

The two-attorney Rochester law firm of Merzbach & Solomon P.C. is joining Harter Secrest & Emery LLP.

