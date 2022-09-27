Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded September 20, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded September 20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 20, 2022          63 NOT PROVIDED JONES, HENRIETTA to JONES, HENRIETTA et ano Property Address: 234 HAMILTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12722 Page: 0419 Tax Account: 121.56-2-36 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 GIORGIONE, JOSEPH et ano to GINEVRA STORAGE UNIT LLC Property Address: 7147 WEST BUFFALO ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12722 ...

