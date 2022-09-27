Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 20, 2022         78 NOT PROVIDED MCS1 PROPERTIES LLC & MCS1 PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 158-20 DELMAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: RCN CAPITAL LLC Amount: $1,262,250.00 14445 HARPER, CHARLOTTE & HARPER, NATHAN Property Address: 326 MAGNOLIA AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Amount: $48,070.07 14450 KLAUS, JEFFREY T & KLAUS, TINA ...

