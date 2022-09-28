Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / HR Compliance Experts acquires Saratoga Springs firm

HR Compliance Experts acquires Saratoga Springs firm

By: Kevin Oklobzija September 28, 2022 0

HR Compliance Experts LLC has acquired Saratoga Human Resource Solutions, Inc., of Saratoga Springs. Based in Pittsford, HR Compliance Experts specializes in outsourced human resource services, employee handbooks, regulatory compliance solutions and workplace investigations. The company provides its array of human resource consulting services to small and large businesses, from five employees to 5,000. "The acquisition of Saratoga ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo