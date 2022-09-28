Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded September 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 21, 2022         76 14420 LAWSON, JAMES R et ano to PENNA, ANTHONY et ano Property Address: 54 BROCKWAY PLACE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12723 Page: 0190 Tax Account: 069.76-1-15 Full Sale Price: $100,000.00 14428 BRUNELLE, PAMELA M et ano to BRECKENRIDGE, SARA Property Address: 20 CREEKSIDE DRIVE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12723 ...

