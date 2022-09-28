Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 23, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 23, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded August 23, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT TREESE, MICHELLE et ano 309 CEDAR TERRACE, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $4,687.77 WEBB, DONALD H III 1349 AYTRAULT ROAD APT 45, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $2,043.46 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT ADAMS, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo