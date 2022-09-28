Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 21, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 21, 2022          85 NOT PROVIDED CROMEY, FRANK J & OSBORNE, WENDY L Property Address: 740  CENTER ROAD, PARMA NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00 14420 FREDERICK, ALLYN P & FREDERICK, GARRET W Property Address: 204 DONIELLE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $180,000.00 LIBERTI, PETER & ...

