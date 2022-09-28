Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / New trial ordered in arson case

New trial ordered in arson case

Juror was biased toward police

By: Bennett Loudon September 28, 2022 0

A state appeals court has granted a new trial in an arson case because of a problem with one of the jurors.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo