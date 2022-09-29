Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Negligent supervision: Moll v. Griffith

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Negligent supervision Respondeat superior – Negligent entrustment Moll v. Griffith CA 21-00455 Appealed from Supreme Court, Chautauqua County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained by the plaintiff when the pickup truck he was driving was struck by a snowplow owned by the defendant city and operated ...

