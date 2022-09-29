Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded August 24, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT HARDEN, KENNETH et ano 55 DAYTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ Amount: $10,340.10 LIBERTI, PETER 95 HOLLYBROOK ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS LLC Attorney: MICHAEL J FLORIO ESQ Amount: $12,563.46 LYND, JOSHUA 448 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS LLC Attorney: ...

