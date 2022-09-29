Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 22, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 22, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 22, 2022          70 NOT PROVIDED FAUCETT, MELANIE & PAUL, CYNTHIA M Property Address: 27 PIONEER DRIVE, FAIRPORT, NY 14450, PERINTON NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $108,000.00 14445 FINKLE, KYMBERLY Property Address: 136 WEST CHESTNUT STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $117,705.00 14450 BERRY, MATTHEW Property Address: ...

