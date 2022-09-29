Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Property attachment: Iraq Telecom Ltd. V. IBL Bank S.A.L.

Second Circuit – Property attachment: Iraq Telecom Ltd. V. IBL Bank S.A.L.

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Property attachment Proper legal standard – Extraordinary circumstances Iraq Telecom Ltd. V. IBL Bank S.A.L. 22-540-cv Judges Chin, Bianco, and Nardini Background: The district court had initially granted an ex parte order in favor of the petitioner-appellant, an Iraqi cell phone company, attaching up to $100 million of the assets of the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo