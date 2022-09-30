Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / NYC Bar on ethics of copying clients on emails

NYC Bar on ethics of copying clients on emails

By: Nicole Black September 30, 2022 0

Lawyers have used email for decades, ever since the mid-1990s when ethics committees determined that it was permissible for lawyers to use email to communicate about case-related matters. Fast forward to 2022, and most lawyers now use email at least occasionally as part of their day-to-day practice. However, some have begun transitioning to more secure communication ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo