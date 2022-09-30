Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / U.S. long-term mortgage rates up for 6th week; 30-year at 6.7%

U.S. long-term mortgage rates up for 6th week; 30-year at 6.7%

By: The Associated Press September 30, 2022 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for the sixth straight week, marking new highs not seen in 15 years, before a crash in the housing market triggered the Great Recession. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate climbed to 6.70% from 6.29% last week. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo